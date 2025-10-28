NHL insider drops major Bruins trade rumor update

Losers of six of their last seven games before they host the New York Islanders at the TD Garden on Tuesday night, rumors are swirling around the Boston Bruins when it comes to trades. That's what happens when you have the start to the season they have had, which included a six-game losing streak.

After the Bruins broke that streak with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon at home, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the Vancouver Canucks were checking in on Bruins center Pavel Zacha. That is nothing new, as the Canucks were reported to be calling GM Don Sweeney over the summer about Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt.

NHL insider gives update on Pavel Zacha rumors

On Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported on TSN's Insider Trading that the rumor might not be as loud as some make it sound.

"What I'm being told, in terms of the Boston Bruins, is that they view Pavel Zacha as a long-term fit,'' said LeBrun. "Don't be surprised if they try to extend him this summer. They look at him, at 28 years old, as being age-appropriate for the transition of their roster, or the retool, whatever you want to call it, but they feel he fits them very well, and they want to keep him around."

Friedman did report that the Bruins and Sweeney didn't have to do anything they don't want to with Zacha. It's way too early in the game for Sweeney to be making trades, and Zacha is a player who is on a good contract in terms of AVV and has term on his deal. Right now, it doesn't make sense to trade him, but that could change come March and the trade deadline. Unless another extension is what they want to do.

The former New Jersey Devils draft pick has 127 goals, 224 assists, and 351 points in over 600 career games between the Bruins and Devils.