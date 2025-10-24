2 Boston Bruins forwards linked to Western Conference team amid trade rumors

Over the summer, two Boston Bruins centers, Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt, were linked to several trade rumors. In the end, general manager Don Sweeney didn't move and decided to run it back with both of them from the end of last season.

Nine games into the 2025-26 season, the Bruins are on a six-game losing streak, looking like a team that will not make the playoffs for a second straight season. It's still early, but this just isn't a very good roster for first-year coach Marco Sturm.

It feels like this is going to be a season where the Bruins are going to be linked to a lot of rumors, as there are some players that other teams could use and would love to add. Both Zacha and MIttlestadt are players like that, and once again, they are in the middle of rumors with a Western Conference team.

Bruins Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt linked to Canucks in trade rumors, again

It's no secret that Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin is looking for center depth. Zacha and Mittlestadt were linked during the offseason, and according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, their names are popping up again.

"The Boston Bruins are open to the possibility of trading either Pavel Zacha or Casey Mittelstadt, according to TFP’s David Pagnotta, and both players have another year remaining on their contracts after this season – Zacha has an eight-team no-trade list and a $4.75 million cap hit, while Mittelstadt owns a $5.75 million cap hit and does not have any no-trade protection this season.

"Either player could be an option for the Canucks, if Allvin opts to go after a legitimate second-line centre signed beyond this season. The Canucks have been linked to Zacha in the past."

Considering all the rumors, it feels as if things continue to spiral out of control this season for the Black and Gold, that trades will be coming. Zacha has played both on the wing and at center for the Bruins, while Mittlestadt has already been a healthy scratch this year in the seventh game of the season. That's not good.

Both players are going to generate some interest around the league, while Vancouver appears to be aggressive in adding center depth. It's not surprising to see Zacha and Mittelstadt's names reemerge in trade rumors, something that feels like it's going to continue to happen this year.