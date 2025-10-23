Casey Mittelstadt answered the bell for the Bruins, but is it sustainable?

Casey Mittelstadt was the first Boston Bruins veteran to feel the wrath of the team's slow start. Mittelstadt was too inconsistent and soft on the details for Marco Sturm to handle, and he made the second-line center a healthy scratch for last Sunday's game against the Utah Mammoth. While it was a bit surprising for Sturm to make such a bold move so early in his tenure, the Bruins hoped it would serve as a wake-up call for Mittelstadt.

It seems like the wake-up call work, as he made two brilliant passes for assists in the 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. He looked much more dialed in to the system, and even played better in the defensive zone, which has never been a big part of his game. If the Bruins continue to get this kind of play out of Mittelstadt, it'll be a much smoother season. However, it wouldn't be outrageous for fans to have some concerns that the wake-up call will stick.

It isn't the first time that an organization has tried to send a message to Mittelstadt. He was never able to meet his full potential with the Buffalo Sabres, which is why they sent him to the Colorado Avalanche to regain his confidence and find a fresh start. While he put up some decent numbers there, it still wasn't enough, and they included him in the Charlie Coyle deal last year as a cap dump in their quest to put a more reliable center in the middle-six.

Mittelstadt had another quiet tenure in 18 games with the Bruins last season, hardly making a good first impression. As a result of a lack of personnel, more than earning it, Sturm slotted him into the second-line center this season, and he wore out that welcome after six games. Fresh starts and second chances are running out for Mittelstadt, and it's only a matter of time before that one healthy scratch turns into more, or even worse, a trade.

Will this finally be the wake-up Casey Mittelstadt needed?

Mittelstadt looked motivated in Tuesday night's game, but I wouldn't lie and say I believe that this will be the turn-around he needed. He could string together another couple of good games, but history tells us he will eventually fall back into his old habits and draw ire from the coaching staff. While the Bruins hope he can give them at least some value in the middle-six, the real move might be to try and sell a different team on the idea that they will be the destination where Mittelstadt finally wakes up.