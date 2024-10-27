NHL Insider Reports Potential Brad Marchand Contract Extension With Bruins

It is no secret that Brad Marchand is off to a tough start to the 2024-25 season. It is understandable that the Boston Bruins captain underwent two offseason surgeries and is 36 years old. There is a lot of hockey that he has played in his career.

Following this season, Marchand is set to become a free agent. Earlier in training camp, Marchand was asked about his future with the Black and Gold and a possible contract for next year and beyond but declined to give many details one way or another. There have been discussions between Marchand and the Bruins front office recently.

NHL Insider says Bruins and Marchand are close to a contract extension

Contract talks between the Bruins front office and players and their agents very rarely get out in public. That was not the case during the ugly summer between the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman and it led to GM Don Sweeney being vocal during training camp before a deal was struck just two days before the season began. Even in camp, Marchand downplayed the lack of a deal between his goalie and team.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday night that the Bruins and Marchand are closing in on a contract extension that would be for three seasons. After Marchand scored the game-winning goal on Saturday night in overtime in the Black and Gold's 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, he answered a question about this topic.

Marchand, asked about this: “Elliotte likes talking about me this week, huh?” https://t.co/UVVx3PpkSh — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 27, 2024

If Friedman is reporting it, it likely has traction. MassLive also reported that Marchand said the report was "false". He scored career goal No. 402 Saturday night and now it appears that Marchand and the Bruins are closing in on a deal to lock him up beyond this season. Three years seems like a long deal at this point in his career and fans are waiting to see if this gets done, and what the numbers for money end up being.