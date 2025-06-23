NHL insider links Boston Bruins to big-name wing in free agency

We are just over a week away from the NHL free agency frenzy beginning on July 1. Yes, there are bigger issues facing each team with the NHL Entry Draft this week in Los Angeles, but once it ends on Saturday, all eyes will turn to free agency.

One team expected to be active is the Boston Bruins, and general manager Don Sweeney. He is entering a vital offseason in terms of decisions and building a roster that will make the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season after finishing tied for last in the Eastern Conference this past season. Sweeney and team President Cam Neely have made it known that the Black and Gold will be retooling, not rebuilding.

There are a couple of avenues Sweeney can go about fixing things, through a trade or free agency. They do currently own the seventh overall pick in the first round of Friday night's draft, but the likelihood of drafting an impact player for next season is not high. However, one NHL insider has linked the Bruins to one pending free agent forward, and it's not a surprise.

NHL insider links Bruins to Canucks forward Brock Boeser

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff has the Bruins going down the road after unrestricted free agent Brock Boeser. It's not surprising, again, that Boston might go down this road as they missed on him in the first round of the 2015 Entry Draft, as Vancouver selected him later in the opening round, but as always, it's going to come down to cost.

FYI. I said the Bruins and Boeser. Not Flyers. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 20, 2025

We have written about Boeser and the Bruins being a connection in free agency this summer and how he would solve their problem of production on the wing. Two years ago he potted 40 goals for the Canucks, but a dip this spast season to 25 in 75 games. Regardless, how would his 25 goals this season look for the Black and Gold?

The Bruins have some cap space this summer, and Sweeney needs to spend it better than he did a year ago with Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov. There have been some teams reportedly in on Boeser, and you have to think that Sweeney and the Bruins will be there right until the end.