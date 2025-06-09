What Boston Bruins fans must know about the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

As we close in on the second week of June, we are inching closer and closer to the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, a big one for general manager Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins. After finishing tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Black and Gold's front office is facing a huge pick at No. 7 overall in the draft on opening night.

Boston is in desperate need of a cornerstone player and someone who is not too far off from being an NHL player. A center would be a dream selection, but at this point, taking the best available player is not a bad route for the front office to go. After the NHL Combine wrapped up this past week, it's almost go time. Here is all the information Bruins fans need to know about the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Boston Bruins & the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

By now, you know that the Bruins fell as low as they could have last month in the NHL Draft Lottery, to the seventh overall pick. They will, as of now, have a pick in each round, but will have two second-round picks. Here is a breakdown of their selections currently,

1st Round: No. 7

2nd Round: No. 51 (from St. Louis Blues)

2nd Round: No. 61 (from Carolina Hurricanes)

3rd Round: No. 69

4th Round: No. 100 (from Philadelphia Flyers)

5th Round: No. 133

6th Round: No. 165

7th Round: No. 197

Again, this is currently the selections that the Bruins have, but a trade or two leading into the draft can certainly change things, especially in the later rounds. The NHL Entry Draft begins on Friday, June 27, at 7 p.m. with the first round on ESPN or ESPN+. Rounds 2-7 will begin at noon on Saturday, June 28, and be broadcast on the NHL Network or ESPN+ from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Again, this is a very big month for the Boston Bruins with the draft and free agency beginning a few days later on July 1. Buckle up!