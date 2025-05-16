3 veteran free agents who could be a solution to expediting the Boston Bruins retool

It has been a month since the Boston Bruins' disappointing 2024-25 season came to an end with an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. This time last year, the Black and Gold were still alive in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, albeit, eliminated in Game 6 at the TD Garden by the Florida Panthers.

Now, a month into a huge off-season for not only general manager Don Sweeney but the organization as a whole, there are some big and tough decisions awaiting this summer. Some of those decisions are going to be made when free agency begins on July 1. There is no doubt that the Black and Gold need more talent all over the roster, and some decisions loom in terms of finding players who are going to excel in the retool rather than a rebuild.

Sweeney is hoping to have more luck in free agency this summer and if they are going to speed up the retool, these three free agents would be key additions for 2025-26.

Brock Boeser

You might be thinking, oh no, not another Vancouver Canucks free agent signing after lasts ummer’s additions of Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, but Brock Boeser is a goal-scorer that the Bruins need on the wing. He has been linked to the Black and Gold at previous trade deadlines, but was never moved.

It appears that the relationship between Boeser and the Canucks is not on solid ground which opens the door significately for him to leave in free agency. Sure, he only had 25 goals this past season on what many people feel was an underachieving Vancouver team, but the 28-year-old right wing would instantly improve the Bruins' top-six production.

Nikolaj Ehlers

The Bruins need a top-six left wing, and Nikolaj Ehlers would be and should be a target of theirs to make a serious run at. He had 26 goals this season for the Winnipeg Jets and is a name that many teams would make a serious run at if he does hit free agency.

In six of his 10 seasons in the NHL, Ehlers has compiled 55 points or more, and the 29-year-old would solidify the top-six, maybe even jump on a first line with David Pastrnak. In eight of his last nine seasons, he’s been a 20-plus goal scorer. He does have an injury history, but there is too much to gain by signing him than there is to avoid because of that.

Brock Nelson

This may not be a popular name, but the former New York Islanders center, Brock Nelson, would help solidify the issue up the middle for the Black and Gold. Traded to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline, Nelson would be an addition from what Boston has now.

In 13 years, he has eclipsed 40 points nine times, and six times he has had 50-plus points in a season. His presence in the Bruins' lineup would keep Matthew Poitras as the third-line center and would move Pavel Zacha to the wing. This type of move gives the new coach lineup options, and at 33 years old, he might not command a long-term deal.