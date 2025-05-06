NHL GM gives sobering career news about former Boston Bruins defenseman

When the Boston Bruins 2019-20 season came to an end in the COVID-19 bubble, so did the career with the Black and Gold for defenseman Torey Krug. The undrafted free agent out of Michigan State knew that his career in Boston was over after they were eliminated in Toronto by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A few days after the team returned to Boston, Krug met with the media and thanked them, and that was the flag that was waved, and you knew he wasn't returning. In the end, he ended up signing a long-term deal with the St. Louis Blues. Krug missed this season with an injury from earlier in his career, and on Tuesday, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong, who hired former Boston coach Jim Montgomery a week after he was fired back in November, gave a somber update on the left-shooter's future.

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong reveals terrible news about former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug

Two days after St. Louis was eliminated stunningly in the first round by the Winnipeg Jets, Armstrong revealed that Krug, who didn't sound confident back in September when talking about his future, might not play another NHL game.

"We don’t really know that to be honest, it’s just something that I gotta take care of and kind of take it day by day, week by week, month by month and go from there," Krug said back in September. "Looking forward, I can’t forecast too much. Just gotta stay in the moment."

Krug played in nine seasons for the Bruins, scoring 67 goals and dishing out 270 assists. He played with no fear and was never worried about his physical style of play despite being undersized at 5-foot-9. In four seasons with the Blues, he scored 22 goals and 124 assists.

His last two years in St. Louis were a struggle, but to see him likely go out this way is tough news for Krug, who had a lot of memorable moments with the Black and Gold, the organization that gave him a shot out of college.