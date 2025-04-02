Bruins' Don Sweeney opens door for no-brainer Blues decision to turn around season

After a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season, as each game passed by, you got the feeling that it was only a matter of time before the Boston Bruins made a coaching change. After a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden on Nov. 18, the next day the club announced that they were firing Jim Montgomery.

After the Columbus loss, Montgomery called out goalie Jermey Swayman, and you could say that putting the former University of Maine star on blast was his final act behind the Bruins bench. You could tell, leading into the season and during his short time this season, that Montgomery was a frustrated coach.

You can make the point that he may not have been too upset about his firing from Boston, and he had a weight lifted off of his shoulders. You figured that he would eventually return to behind the bench with some team at some point and it only took a week to find a new home. It was a familiar landing spot and one that was a no-brainer for Montgomery and his new club.

St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong opens up about the hiring of Jim Montgomery

After Don Sweeney fired Montgomery, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong wasted little time in hiring him just a week later. To make room for his new coach, he had to fire his coach at the time, Drew Bannister. Armstrong was one the Spittin' Chiclets podcast and spoke about why he acted so quickly in hiring Montgomery after Sweeney fired him.

"It was one of those things where, you know, going to bed the night before,'' said Armstrong. "We weren't considering coaching change whatsoever. You know, we were going to move in a certain direction, and all of sudden, someone of the caliber of Jim Montgomery comes available, and we had a plan. But you also have to be able to adjust to something like that coming down the pike and Monty's track record, our relationship (and) my understanding of working with him here and knowing him I thought he was a perfect fit not only for what we're doing today but when we get there, he can coach that team too.''

Look, there is no question that Montgomery can coach. Look what he did in his first season in Boston by leading them to the NHL record for regular season wins and points. Yes, they also had a historic playoff collapse in the first round, but there is no question that his Jack Adams Award that year was no mistake.

Boston decided to go in a different direction and their loss has turned in the Blues' gain as all Montgomery has done has turned them around from the bottom of the Western Conference standings to a wild-card spot and playing postseason hockey, something that the 2024-25 Boston Bruins won't be doing. Boston's loss is certainly St. Louis' gain.