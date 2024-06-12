Former Boston Bruins defenseman named a buyout candidate this off-season
By Scott Roche
With the Florida Panthers up 2-0 over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, that means one thing, the 2024 NHL Draft and free agency are right around the corner. This offseason, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney has a ton of cap space to spend as he looks to fill some needs that his team has to move them another step closer to being a contender next season and beyond.
Along with unrestricted free agents being eligible to sign anywhere on July 1, but 48 hours after the Stanley Cup Final ends, NHL teams will be able to buy out players from their current contracts, which would make them eligible to sign anywhere. Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff listed some potential buyout candidates this offseason and one former Black and Gold defenseman ended up on the list.
Former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug listed as a buyout candidate
Former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who left in free agency following the 2020 postseason bubble in Toronto to sign with the St. Louis Blues, was listed as a buyout candidate this offseason by Seravalli.
After the Bruins were eliminated from the playoff bubble, you got the sense that Sweeney and the organization were going to go in a different direction. Krug knew it also as his Zoom meeting with the media made it sound like he was all done in Boston. The Blues inked him to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract that carries a $6.5 million AAV. That was more money than Sweeney and the Bruins would have dished out to him.
In four seasons with St. Louis, the undrafted free agent signed by Sweeney has averaged 31 assists a year and has been durable for the Blues. If he does get bought out, there likely will be a market for the 33-year-old from Michigan.