Former Bruins defenseman could be traded this offseason & Boston should stay clear
By Scott Roche
Following the Boston Bruins' elimination in the second round of the 2020 Playoff Bubble in Toronto to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Don Sweeney had some tough decisions to make regarding free agents. In the end, Sweeney let defenseman Torey Krug leave in free agency and the undrafted blueliner found a new home in the Central Division.
The decision by Sweeney to let him walk was the right one. No questions asked. The St. Louis Blues, who beat the Black and Gold in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final in seven games, signed Krug to a seven-year, $45 million contract. With an AAV of $6.5 million. That was way too much money for Sweeney to give out. Included in the deal was an NTC, which seems to be given out too easily these days to players, but hey, they earn them. Now, it seems like the Blues could make him available this summer.
Torey Krug makes the NHL Insiders Trade Board List for the Daily Faceoff
St. Louis has tried to move Krug already and reportedly had a deal in place with the Philadelphia Flyers, but he reportedly used his NTC to stay with the Blues. Krug came in at No. 11 on Frank Seravalli’s Trade Board List and he did mention Krug, Nick Leddy, or Justin Faulk as one of the three defensemen who St. Louis could move.
Let’s make one thing clear, the Bruins should not be involved in any trade discussions for Krug. Would he waive his clause to come back to Boston? I’m sure he would. Would former teammates still with the Black and Gold welcome him back? I’m sure they would, but adding his contract with term on it is not the best move for Sweeney this summer.
The Bruins know first-hand how hard it is to get a player to waive his NTC to complete a deal as Linus Ullmark reportedly did back in March and still has some power with a 15-team list as of July 1. It will be interesting to see if Krug is moved as the Blues are trying to rebuild to add some pieces to get back to the playoffs in 2024-25 in the Western Conference.