NHL analyst drops bold prediction on how Boston Bruins will accelerate retool

After a 2-1 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday night in Western Canada, the Boston Bruins have lost six straight games, going 0-4-2 in that stretch. They have struggled to score, struggled to keep the puck out of their own net, struggled to stay out of the penalty box, and struggled with health. Other than that, things are going well.

They are quickly fading in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Despite just being two points out of the final spot as we close out 2025, things are just not looking good in terms of being able to turn things around with a flawed roster. Truth be told, when they went on their winning streak, it was fool's gold.

Looking at a second straight season of missing the playoffs, that may not be a bad thing. This year, Boston owns two first-round picks in June's draft, thanks to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet made some bold predictions for the rest of the season, and he had a very interesting one when it comes to the Entry Draft.

NHL analyst drops Bruins bold prediction for the 2026 Entry Draft

With David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy in their prime, general manager Don Sweeney and the front office are not in a position where they want to rebuild, but rather retool. Dixon draws out a path where the Black and Gold are retooling on the fly in the 2026 Draft.

"The Boston Bruins will expedite their organizational re-tool by drafting eighth and 12th overall, thanks to pocketing Toronto’s 2026 first at the 2025 deadline,'' wrote Dixon.

If the Bruins are landing two picks in the NHL Lottery, then what a deal with Toronto that Sweeney pulled off for Brandon Carlo? Fraser Minten is playing a big part in the 2025-26 Boston lineup, and the Maple Leafs are currently struggling like the Bruins. If the season is going to spiral like it is, at least it could be worthwhile for the Bruins.