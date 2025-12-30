3 takeaways from Bruins' frustrating overtime loss to Flames

Looking to break a five-game winless streak in the second game of their five-game road trip, the Boston Bruins made their only stop in Calgary to play the Flames in 2025-26. As has been the case on many occasions this year, you can file this into the frustrating category after Calgary picked up an overtime win.

Conor Zary scored a power play goal in the extra session to run Boston's winless streak to six games at 0-4-2, but it was another game where the Bruins deserved better. They deserved two points instead of one, but self-inflicted mistakes and the inability to score goals haunted them again. Despite being down a man in overtime, before Zary's goal, the Bruins had the best chance to score when Pavel Zacha was stopped on a semi-breakaway, and Nikita Zadorov's rebound went over the net.

Now 0-1-1 on a pivotal road trip that doesn't get easier, here are three takeaways from another Bruins loss in what is turning into another season where it's going to be very difficult for them to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Penalties, penalties, penalties

The Bruins picked up a point with the overtime loss, but penalties continue to haunt them. They took three third-period minors, including one from Jonathan Aspirot at the end of regulation for high-sticking that started the overtime with a 4-on-3 for Calgary that led to Zary's goal.

Head coach Marco Strum has addressed the penalty issues already this year, but they just can't get out of their own way. It is costing them games as it did against the Montreal Canadiens last week when they gift-wrapped Montreal a pair of 5-on-3 power plays in the third period.

Bruins continue to fail to build on leads

For the second straight game, the Bruins opened the scoring with a goal in the first period as they did against the Sabres. For the second straight game, they had a chance to build on the lead and failed to.

Andrew Peeke opened the scoring with 1:54 left in the first period when he took the puck to the net and rolled off his stick and between Dustin Wolf's legs and into the net. Calgary challenged the play for goaltender interference and the goal stood. Boston had a golden chance to double the lead on the power play, but couldn't.

Take a Peeke at this. pic.twitter.com/5cxXhvXJpQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2025

In the second period, the Flames tied the game when Blake Coleman's shot from the slot got through Jeremy Swayman. The little things, like taking advantage of chances opponents give them with a power play like that, continue to be huge this season. A two-goal lead, and things might have been different.

Bruins power play struggling

The Bruins' power play has been huge early in the season. However, recently, it has struggled, and Boston is paying for it. They had three chances and failed to cash in. They had four shots on the net, and Wolf robbed Casey Mittlestadt in the third period with a side-to-side save.

Boston again this season is not blessed with goal scorers, and if they are going to win games and have any success on the trip, they will need to cash in on those chances. They still have games remaining against the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken. Points are at a premium.