Newly-acquired Bruins forward thriving at IIHF World Championships

When it looked like the Boston Bruins were going to exit the NHL trade deadline back in March without making a move, it really didn't surprise many people. They were stuck in the middle of nowhere, not being a contender and not buying or selling. Not a great spot to be in.

General manager Don Sweeney decided to stand pat and tweak his roster a little with a late deadline move with the Vancouver Canucks. He acquired forward Lukas Reichel for a draft pick. The former first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020 Entry Draft, Reichel didn't really make much of an impact in his short stint with the Black and Gold. He had one goal and three points in 10 regular-season games. Reichel played in one postseason game against the Buffalo Sabres with a plus/minus of minus-2.

However, facing an offseason full of questions, Sweeney re-signed Reichel to a deal for next season as a depth piece. As the ink was drying on his new deal, Reichel was over in Switzerland playing for Team Germany in the IIHF World Championship. On Saturday, he was out on a show in their 6-2 victory over Austria.

Bruins forward turns heads in Germany's win over Austria

Pool play is coming to a close in a couple of days, and Reichel is making a bit of a name for himself as he scored a hat trick and registered an assist against Austria, raising his totals to four goals and seven points.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound left-shot winger tied the game early in the second period with his first goal of the game, before he tallied a pair of strikes in the third period to help Team Germany pull away. His second goal of the game was a power play goal. Later in the period, he scored on a 5-on-3 when he knocked home a loose puck near the crease.

Reichel took home best player of the game honors for Team Germany, who will face Great Britain on Monday in a Group A matchup. Regardless of the competition, this is a good sign for Reichel and the Bruins as they look ahead to the 2026-27 season.