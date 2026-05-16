What the Bruins are betting on with Lukas Reichel’s extension

It was clear that the Boston Bruins liked what Lukas Reichel brought to them in his limited action this season, regardless of his offensive output. There were glimpses of what he could bring to the table with his speed and skill, but the finish wasn't there, which has been one of his biggest problems. Marco Sturm liked him enough to insert him into the lineup in place of James Hagens in the first round of the playoffs, but it was short-lived before Alex Steeves and Michael Eyssimont got a chance.

With Reichel only lasting one game in the playoffs, the chances of him returning to Boston in the next season seemed slim. It wasn't that he didn't deserve another NHL contract somewhere, but the numbers game was just a bit against him with the amount of depth players signed for the Bruins.

#NHLBruins cap situation after the extension of F Lukas Reichel 💰 pic.twitter.com/vAp5SJbYzE — Marcussi (@Marcussi_MA) May 15, 2026

Nevertheless, the Bruins announced a one-year contract extension for the German winger this week. It's a small risk, given that they could just bury his contract in the minors if he doesn't make the team out of camp, but the fact that he decided to sign so early makes me think that he and his agent have an inkling that he is going to get a chance to play in Boston next season. If he is getting that chance, some players are going to have to move out to make room.

Reichel does have some offensive upside, but he hasn't shown that he can be a contributor since he was a second-year pro with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23. Don Sweeney and the front office's decision to fill another forward slot and potentially block a prospect from moving up is a bit concerning, given their recent development decisions.

The Bruins think they can get something out of Reichel, and Sweeney and Sturm's comments about getting faster and more skilled would explain why they view Reichel as a good addition. However, if they think that he is one of the answers to making their forward group reach another level, it might be a bit of a stretch.