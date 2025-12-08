Morgan Geekie stays humble about Team Canada Olympics chances

For most other countries, Morgan Geekie would be a lock to play in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Unfortunately for him, his home is Straithclair, Manitoba, and Team Canada is the defending 4 Nations Face-Off Champions. It's going to be difficult for some elite players to make Team Canada this year, and Geekie is going to be one of those players who likely won't be there. However, the Boston Bruins' newest star isn't going to dwell on it.

Geekie caught up with the Spittin' Chiclets podcast on Monday afternoon, who have been one of his biggest advocates for getting a chance to represent his country. Even amidst Geekie's humbleness about the opportunity, former NHL defenseman Keith Yandle quipped that the group would campaign for him "even harder" now.

“I’m as big a fan of these guys as everybody else is.”



Morgan Geekie on people rooting for him to be on the Team Canada roster 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/PAAzoMePod — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 8, 2025

"I don't know, I mean, stats-wise maybe. I look at their roster as like a fan. Who's spot are you going to take, really? And for me, I go up-and-down, everybody's a world class player. I'm a big of a fan as everybody else is. I don't really see it. I'm not putting a ton of weight on it. It's obviously getting close to whenever they need the rosters in, but it's not something I think about everyday. I'll be just as excited to sit on my couch and watch somewhere else. But, I'm stoked either way. " Morgan Geekie

Geekie is attempting to keep it humble, but co-host Paul Bissonnette isn't wrong about why Geekie should be there. He scored the most goals in this calendar year in the NHL and is showing that he can play with elite players. Yandle also added about how Geekie worked his way up from a fourth-liner to the top line with the Bruins, which means he could be more qualified to play a bottom-six role than anyone else that Team Canada's staff chooses.

The staff is already going to possibly leave off players like Tom Wilson and Connor Bedard, or possibly even Anthony Cirelli, Travis Konecny, or Sam Bennett, who played a role in last year's 4 Nations win. While Geekie could be deserving of the honor, it's unlikely that the staff will want to risk coming under fire if the gamble doesn't pay off.

My argument for that would be that they might come under even more fire if the team struggles to score and they leave the hottest goalscorer of 2025 off the roster. However, with players like Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Sidney Crosby leading the way, scoring will likely be the least of their worries.