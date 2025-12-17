Morgan Geekie continues torrid scoring pace in Bruins' Mammoth win over Utah

When Morgan Geekie blocked a shot late in the first period against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night, it didn't look good in terms of his reaction. He went down the tunnel, but he came back at the beginning of the second period and finished out the game. He played under 12 minutes in the game and just didn't look right after the opening period.

After the game, first-year coach Marco Sturm said that it appeared that Boston dodged a bullet in terms of an injury with Geekie. Monday was an off-day after the 6-2 loss to the Wild, and all eyes were going to be on Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday morning for the Black and Gold's pregame skate for their game at night against the Utah Mammoth.

Geekie practiced and was fine. He was in the lineup and boy, did he look fine.

Morgan Geekie continues torrid scoring pace in Bruins win over Mammoth

I'm not sure how many people had Geekie with 24 goals, 34 games into the season on their bingo card, but here we are. Geekie scored two goals as the Bruins earned a season split with Utah with the win on Tuesday night to kick off a five-game homestand.

Through the first 15 minutes of the first period, the Bruins looked like a team that was playing their first home game after a week on the road. The Mammoth opened the scoring with a power play goal, but Jeremy Swayman stopped everything else sent his way, and Geekie got Boston going offensively in a 4-1 victory.

Boston was on the power play late in the period, and Geekie took a pass from David Pastrnak and buried his 23rd goal of the season to tie the game. Then, just 23 seconds into the second period, he tallied his 24th to give the Bruins the lead for good.

GEEKS AT IT AGAIN 🤓 pic.twitter.com/8p6wkEuj3z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 17, 2025

Mikey Eyssimont and Casey Mittlestadt added some insurance in the third period, but it was Geekie, who was hobbling just 48 hours before that got the offense going and led his team to another win.