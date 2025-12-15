Boston Bruins appear to have avoided potential injury to superstar

Through the first two months of the 2025-26 season, if there is one thing Boston Bruins fans have had enough of this year, it's injuries. It started in the second game of the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, and it feels like it hasn't stopped.

They have lost several key players to injuries this season, including Hampus Lindholm, David Pastrnak, Elias Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, and others. Just as they got Pastrnak and McAvoy back on their recent three-game road trip, they lost defenseman Jonathan Aspirot and forward Viktor Arvidsson against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Both missed Sunday night's 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild to close out the road trip at 2-1-0.

As if Boston needed another scare, they received it against Minnesota, and for now, it appears that they have avoided disaster. Late in the first period, leading goal-scorer Morgan Geekie blocked a shot, but immediately left the ice and went to the locker room. He returned early in the second period, but didn't appear to be fully healthy. After the game, head coach Marco Sturm gave an update.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives update on Morgan Geekie injury

Geekie finished with just 11:45 in time on the ice against the Wild on 15 shifts, and he had one shot on the net and one big block. After the game, Sturm explained what happened between the first and second periods with Geekie.

“I think we did some X-rays, and he just blocked a shot,” said Sturm. “So, I’m glad he came back, and hopefully he’s fine.”

We won't know Geekie's status going forward until Tuesday morning, most likely. Unless there is a roster move made today, the Bruins returned home from their trip late Sunday night and are off on Monday with five games in seven days coming up beginning on Tuesday night against the Utah Mammoth at home. Geekie has 22 goals and is someone that the Black and Gold can't afford to lose for any amount of time.