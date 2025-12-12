Boston Bruins hit with more injuries with two players knocked out against Jets

Over the last couple of games, the Boston Bruins have been getting healthy on their three-game road trip. On Tuesday night in their 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, they got David Pastrnak back into the lineup. He picked up three assists in the second win over former coach Jim Montgomery and the Blues in five days.

On Thursday night, on the middle stop of their road trip against the Winnipeg Jets, they got defenseman Charlie McAvoy back. He was placed on injured reserve last month after taking a deflected shot to the face that required surgery. He was taken off injured reserve before the game and in the lineup.

As if first-year head coach Marco Sturm needed to deal with anymore injuries, he was hit with two in their game against the Jets.

Bruins suffer two injuries against Jets

Just when the Bruins get healthy, the injury bug strikes yet again. Defenseman Jonathan Aspirot was injured early in the game and did not return after the first period with what the club called an upper-body injury. He played just seven shifts in the game and 4:19 in the opening period.

As if things couldn't get any worse, forward Viktor Arvidsson did not come out for the third period, and early in the period, the club announced on X that he wasn't returning with a lower-body injury. This has to be frustrating for the first-year Bruins forward, as he, too, was injured in the same game last month against the Montreal Canadiens, where McAvoy was hurt. He just recently came back as well.

The Bruins will head to Minnesota to close out the trip against the Wild on Sunday night. They get two days before they play again for the coaching staff to see how serious the injuries are. They do have Victor Soderstrom on the trip as he was the healthy scratch on defense with McAvoy returning to the lineup.