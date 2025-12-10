Who doesn't love social media? Well, maybe the admin for the St. Louis Blues social media team.

When the Blues admin quoted an X account by the Boston Bruins, they took a shot at Boston's leading goal scorer, Morgan Geekie. The Bruins' X account posted a photo of Geekie coming into the Enterprise Center on Tuesday night for the second matchup between Boston and St. Louis, wearing a puffy winter coat.

The Blues account quoted the tweet, which included an image showing a temperature of 47 degrees. Let's just say that it didn't age well.

It wasn't a great night for the Blues and their social media team after that post. After grabbing a 1-0 first-period lead, the Bruins went on to score five of the game's final six goals over the second and third periods in what ended up being a 5-2 Black and Gold win to sweep the season series over St. Louis and former coach Jim Montgomery. It was the second 5-2 win in five days for the Blues.

After the game, Geekie took to social and trolled the St. Louis X account.

Morgan Geekie savagely trolls St. Louis Blues social media account

Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic each scored two goals for the Bruins, and Pavel Zacha sealed the game with an empty-net goal for the 5-2 win. After the game, Geekie trolled the Blues with a post that said, "This 47?" referring to Kastelic, who happens to wear No. 47 and scored two goals.

Before Geekie joined in on the fun trolling St. Louis, Bruins fans got a head start as soon as the game ended.

This certainly fits along the lines of "this didn't age well.'' I'm sure the Blues admin team knew what was coming as the second and third periods were playing out. Again, who doesn't love a good troll job? Morgan Geekie joined in on the fun, and the Bruins will now move on to Winnipeg to play the Jets. This has truly been a great first two months of the season for Geekie.