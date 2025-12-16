Bruins coach Marco Sturm gives encouraging update ahead of hosting Utah

During the Boston Bruins' 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night on the final stop of their three-game road trip, they got another injury scare. Late in the first period, leading goal-scorer Morgan Geekie blocked a shot and immediately went down the tunnel.

He returned in the second period, but didn't look like a fully healthy player. After the game, head coach Marco Sturm said that Geekie underwent an X-ray and was good enough to return to the game. He finished with under 12 minutes in time on the ice, something that was concerning. After an off-day on Monday, the Bruins were back on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday morning ahead of the opening game of their five-game homestand before the Christmas Break against the Utah Mammoth.

Geekie was on the ice for practice and was on the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak, which was a great sign. Following the skate, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reported that Sturm said Boston will roll out the same lineup against Utah, which is a sigh of relief in terms of Geekie.

Bruins practice lines:



Geekie-E. Lindholm-Pastrnak

Mittelstadt-Zacha-Khusnutdinov

Steeves-Minten-Eyssimont

Jeannot-Kuraly-Kastelic

Viel



Zadorov-McAvoy

H. Lindholm-Peeke

Lohrei-Soderstrom



Swayman/Korpisalo — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) December 16, 2025

Morgan Geekie in lineup against Utah is a major sigh of relief for Bruins fans

With no media availability on Monday, there were a lot of anxious Bruins fans waiting for a Morgan Geekie update. Team reporter Belle Fraser listed the practice lines, and Geekie being on the top line is a major update. If they lost him for any amount of time, it would have been devastating for Sturm's lineup with five games in seven days beginning on Tuesday night.

Jeremy Swayman will get the net against the Mammoth again, which isn't a surprise, as it would set him up to play in three of the five home games Boston has coming up. The Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens will follow Utah into the TD Garden during this upcoming homestand.