Morgan Geekie providing Bruins with much-needed scoring punch as injuries mount

Boston Bruins fans have been "geeked out" over how well the team was performing without their main goal scorer, David Pastrnak. One person who has been tremendously locked in while playing is Morgan Geekie.

Geekie has been a growing fan favorite over the years, adding his speed and quick thinking to the already well-formed team. His scoring and assists have always been above average for an NHL player throughout his career so far. Fans have been able to witness the rise of Geekie as a developing player, especially when he was able to get the "NESN 7th Player Award" last season, where fans vote on which player is most improving on the team.

Towards the end of the 2024-25 season, fans also noticed how Pastrnak and Geekie were practicing closer together; “It’s clear they’ve developed some chemistry here in the last little while, they’re finding their spots offensively and reading off each other well,” interim coach Joe Sacco stated back in January. It's clear that Pastrnak definitely assisted Morgan in gaining more experience and stronger plays during game time.

Morgan Geekie on a scoring heater

Along with that, Geekie has recently helped the Bruins get four assists and five goals, his goals being almost all unassisted. Geekie is number two in the NHL for goals, having 22 goals so far in the season. He's trailing behind Nathan MacKinnon from the Colorado Avalanche, having 26 goals so far this hockey season.

Since Pastrnak is now back in the lineup, along with defenseman Charlie McAvoy, hopefully, Geekie can continue on with more goals and assists for the team as the season continues! If the Bruins are going to hang around in the Eastern Conference playoff race, they are going to need Geekie to continue to play at the high level he has been.