Meet your new Bottom Sixers: featuring Sean Kuraly, Tanner Jeannot, and Michael Eyssimont

It's no secret that if there's one thing GM Don Sweeney loves to do in the offseason, it is to sign some good old-fashioned grit. This pattern dates back all the way to the days of Matt Beleskey (remember him?), David Backes, and Jimmy Hayes, with more recent additions in the past few years, including the likes of Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, and Patrick Brown.

Now, this year's bottom six class consists of familiar faces Sean Kuraly, Tanner Jeannot, and Michael Eyssimont, most notably. With an offseason that was defined by the Bruins' notable amount of cap space following significant trades this past deadline, the question looms of what exactly we can expect from these somewhat controversial acquisitions that took up a large portion of such spending money.

Sean Kuraly- #52

Bruins fans got their first taste of Kuraly in 2017, where he most famously scored the game-winning overtime goal in Game 5 against the Ottawa Senators during the first round of that year's playoffs. From there, Kuraly developed his identity as the heart of the fourth line for the next few seasons, including centering Noel Acciari and Joakim Nordstrom during the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals run, who saw their fair share of clutch moments throughout the playoffs. While he wasn't exactly the most premier goal scorer, with his career high point total with the Bruins only being 23, with six goals and seventeen assists in 2019-2020, he always seemed to show up in the big moments.

Kuraly would leave the Bruins in free agency in the 2021 offseason, opting to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets in a four-year deal, where he would see a solid rise in offensive production upon his arrival, posting 30 points in 77 games, including double-digit goal totals. However, the next few years would be marred by injury, only playing in 71 and 62 games respectively in the following two seasons, with offensive production evidently declining as a result. Thankfully, this past season, Kuraly was able to play through the full campaign, suiting up for all 82 games; however, the offensive production still fell back to earth as he was only able to post 17 points.

This free agency period, Don Sweeney saw fit to bring Kuraly back into the fray, hoping to recapture that same fourth-line spark plug that the team desperately needs back from the days of 2019. Kuraly, now 32, may not bring that similar offensive production that he saw in his initial season with Columbus; however, his ability to anchor a fourth line is evident, and is something Bruins fans have certainly seen before, and will be nostalgic for as Kuraly will be wearing his original 52 once again this season. Expect Kuraly to be the contending top option for the fourth line center spot this upcoming season, and again a fan favorite.

Tanner Jeannot- #84

Ah, yes, possibly the most polarizing signing of this year's free agency: Tanner Jeannot. Jeannot was handed a very generous contract by the Bruins, a five-year deal with an AAV of $3.4 million for the 28-year-old. Jeannot began his career as a part of the Predators, seeing his most productive season in 2021-2022, where he posted 41 points, including over twenty goals.

However, from there, his production seemingly fell off a cliff, failing to reach even 20 points the following year, before he was promptly traded to the Lightning at the deadline. Even with the change of scenery, Jeannot struggled mightily offensively, playing in just 20 games for the team in 2022-2023, and putting up a single tally and 4 points in total. The following season, he played 55 games, putting up 14 points before heading to Los Angeles that offseason to join the Kings. This past year, Jeannot put up similar stats while playing in 67 games, totalling 13 points.

What Don Sweeney has envisioned for Jeannot when it comes to this lineup is not entirely clear, whether the front office is banking on him regaining his 2021 form with a new set of linemates that will likely include Sean Kuraly and another younger winger, or simply see him as tough-guy insurance with the infusion of possible youth into the future as he plays out his contract, his play on the ice can hopefully take a step up from years prior. If so, Jeannot can become a reliable bottom-six presence and help to reestablish a tougher identity that the team sorely lacked this past season. If not, well, we could very well be looking at another Matt Beleskey or David Backes situation with Don Sweeney.

Michael Eyssimont- #81

Eyssimont began his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets in 2021-2022. However, he would only play 20 total games for the team before getting traded to the San Jose Sharks the following year, where he'd play another 20 games, putting up 8 points. His best career years have come with the Lightning, putting up a career high of 25 points in 81 games in 2023-2024. Eyssimont has recently shown an ability to be a full-time NHLer, playing nearly full seasons the past two years between the Lightning and Kraken as a reliable depth piece on the bottom six. He should see a similar role in Boston with an apparent logjam in the lineup with budding young players such as Fraser Minten, Matthew Poitras, and Fabian Lysell all challenging for spots this training camp and hoping to break out.

If Eyssimont can be a solid depth forward for the Bruins when needed, that will be the most beneficial role he can play. Whether he'll be dressed every game is to be decided by the coaching staff; however, you can expect Eyssimont to be a rotational fourth liner for the time being.