Don Sweeney explains Bruins' free agent signing of Tanner Jeannot

In the end, it wasn't a big day in terms of signing for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney in free agency. Missing was the big splash that was needed to add to some roster needs the Black and Gold had, with the biggest move being a trade that acquired Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers in a pre-free agency transaction.

Sweeney added some depth forwards, for the most part in free agency, but there was one signing that was not met with much fanfare. Boston signed veteran bottom-six forward Tanner Jeannot to a long-term deal with a high AAV. Late Tuesday afternoon, when everything had settled down, Sweeney explained why he signed Jeannot.

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney explains why he signed Tanner Jeannot

Sweeney shelled out a five-year contract to Jeannot with an AAV of $3.4 million. What was eye-opening about the deal is that the numbers don't back up the contract. For instance, according to Evolving-Hockey's model, Jeannot was projected for a four-year deal with at $2.7 million, with his market value at just $800,000. Dare we say, a Don Sweeney overpay?

“I don’t know if he’s getting back to scoring [24] goals. I sure hope so,” said Sweeney. “Deep down we believe he’ll bring a lot more energy to our group that we need, the physicality is there.”

The last three years, he scored six, seven, and seven goals, but for a team desperate for scoring of any kind, secondary or primary, who cares if he finds his scoring touch as long as he supplies physical shifts. If I'm not mistaken, they tried this route last season and it didn't work.

Asking Jeannot to find his scoring touch of 24 goals, his career-high, in 2021-22 with the Nashville Predators is a huge ask and long reach, but he will supply physicality in the bottom of the lineup. Truth be told, he's more of a fourth liner, but with the current roster construction, he'll have to play on the third line. Hopefully, there are more moves coming ahead of training camp in September. If not, it could be another long and cold winter in Boston.