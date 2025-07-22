The Toronto Maple Leafs trading this player would be a slam-dunk win for the Bruins

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had a trade deadline firesale, little did many people know that he would be moving some key players out and to Atlantic Division rivals. Brad Marchand was sent to the Florida Pantehrs and Brandon Carlo was sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Let's not forget Linus Ullmark being traded to the Ottawa Senators last summer.

Marchand was seen as a rental for the Panthers who were looking to defend their Stanley Cup championship, bt he re-signed there and will likely finish his career there. Carlo, however, had some term remaining on his contract acquired by Toronto, which helped the return being sent to Boston.

The Bruins got one of the Maple Leafs' top prospects, a first-round draft pick next summer (Top 5 protected), and a fourth-round pick. After two months and two postseason round series with Toronto, could the Maple Leafs be trading the former Bruins' right-shot defenseman? If they do, it'll be a slam-dunk win for Don Sweeney.

Toronto Maple Leafs trading Brandon Carlo would be a huge win for the Boston Bruins

Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet listed some players who could be traded this summer and intrestingly enough, Carlo's name was on the list. Toronto lost Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights and they have yet to replace his offensive firepower. One way according to Kypreos they can do that is by trading Carlo.

"If the Maple Leafs move a defenseman, it'll likely only be one of them, Brandon Carlo. He could be part of a deal that adds some scoring to the forward group."

Yes, Toronto trading Carlo to upgrade their offense would be seen as a loss for the Bruins, but could the Maple Leafs replace Marner's production of over 100 points in 2024-25 with a deal that includes Carlo and other pieces? Unlikely.

Carlo is a defenseman who fits Toronto's system and is a valuable penalty-killer. Trading him would be a loss on defense; he would be difficult to replace. Boston getting Fraser Minten as part of the deal and potentially a long-term player in their lineup is a big addition, and if Carlo is moved, then that deal with Toronto would look better for Sweeney and the Bruins.

I have always said, where there is smoke, there usually is fire, and we'll see if Carlo is moved at some point between now and the trade deadline, but if he is, then this should be considered another Don Sweeney successful deal.