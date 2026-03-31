Maple Leafs firing Brad Treliving signals major changes ahead for Bruins bitter rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing out the string in the 2025-26 season. Despite not making the playoffs, they are still playing meaningful games in terms of the NHL Entry Draft. Last season at the trade deadline, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney fleeced the Leafs and GM Brad Treliving.

Sweeney sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to Toronto for prospect Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round draft pick, top 5 protected, and a fourth-round pick in last June's draft. What a fleecing that is turning into a year later. The Maple Leafs are going to miss the playoffs, Minten is centering the top line in Boston, and the first-round pick is a real possibility for the Black and Gold. Oh, let's not overlook the fact that the Bruins are six points above the cut line for the Eastern Conference playoffs.

All of that added up to Toronto making the decision on Monday night, before they played the Anaheim Ducks in California, when they fired Treliving.

Maple Leafs fire Brad Treliving as GM

Toronto makes the move with the season winding down. During his tenure with the Maple Leafs, the organization was never able to get over the top. They did win a playoff series last season before being bounced in the second round in seven games by the Florida Panthers.

There were big changes with the roster when Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. They never replaced his production, and they are heading into a crucial offseason with a lot more questions than answers.

Whoever is hired as the new GM will have to determine the future of head coach Craig Berube. Does he get let go, and does Toronto go after former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy after he was fired by the Golden Knights on Sunday?

Sweeney fleecing Treliving will go down as a brutal trade for Toronto. If they lose their first-round pick this season to the Bruins because of it, you can bet that it'll have a long-lasting effect on the organization. Who knew the Bruins would benefit more during Treliving's tenure in Toronto than the Maple Leafs?