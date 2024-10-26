Latest Jim Montgomery Comment Speaks the Truth About the Bruins Ahead of Maple Leafs

Through the first eight games of the 2024-25 season, it's been somewhat of a disappointment for the Boston Bruins. They have been bullied twice by the Florida Panthers and fell into a trap that took them way off their game and into the hands of the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Then a three-game road trip that started with an impressive 5-3 win over the struggling Colorado Avalanche, but a 2-1 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 19 was followed by an embarrassing 4-0 loss at the hands of the winless Nashville Predators last Tuesday night. To compound matters, looking to rebound at home against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night, they laid another egg in a 5-2 loss.

Now, the Bruins look to turn things around on Saturday night at the TD Garden in the middle game of a three-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It hasn't been smooth sailing for them under first-year coach Craig Berube, but something has to give. The latest comment from Boston coach Jim Montgomery sums up what the Black and Gold need to do to find a way back into the win column.

Jim Montgomery latest quote sums up Bruins need against the Maple Leafs

Friday was a busy day for the Bruins. First, they held a practice at Warrior Ice Arena, then in the afternoon, they placed Riley Tufte on waivers for assignment with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). That would mean there is a corresponding move coming, but is that enough to inject some life into the lineup and help Boston turn things around against a divisional rival at home or is it going to take playing Toronto to get the juices flowing?

"It never hurts having one of your biggest rivals in town,'' said Montgomery. "Both Original Six, last year's series alone. That easily gets the juices going. Might be a good diversion. But the main focus needs to be on our own progress."

Montgomery is right, having your biggest rival in town should get the juices flowing, but in the overall big picture, the main focus does need to be on the Black and Gold's progress. Too many penalties, turnovers, lack of details in their defensive zone and the struggle of special teams are all adding up to a 3-4-1 season to date. If they are going to turn things around, they first need to focus on their progress before anything else.