Panthers continue Bruins dominance without Matthew Thachuck & Aleksander Barkov

Before the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers played for a second time in six days to begin the 2024-25 season, Jim Montgomery was asked if the Panthers had become the Black and Gold's rival. He said they have, but it hasn't been much of a rivalry lately. when one team continues to beat the other.

After knocking the Bruins out of the last two postseasons, including last season on their way to winning the Stanley Cup, Florida picked up their second win over the Bruins this season, 4-3, at the TD Garden. It was clear after the season opener that Florida was in the head of Boston and there wasn't much that proved that it had changed in the rematch early in the season.

Florida continues dominance over Bruins

For the second consecutive game this season, the Bruins were undisciplined against a Panthers team missing both Matthew Tkachuk (illness) and Sasha Barkov (injury). The Black and Gold took four first-period minor penalties and got caught up needing to police the game themselves instead of the officials.

Former Bruin A.J. Greer got away with a hit from behind on David Pastrnak which irked the Bruins, I get it, but losing control against a team that baits you into things and believe it or not, they fell for it. Without Thachuk and Barkov, the Panthers fell behind early on a Jon Beecher goal, but they rallied to take a 2-1 lead, and after Brandon Carlo tied it for the Black and Gold two unanswered goals by the visitors built a two-goal lead that was too much for Boston to overcome.

Sergi Berbobvsky made some big third-period saves after Mason Lohrei cut the deficit to 4-3 in the middle period, but again, Florida did what they needed to without two of their best players. To make things even more frustrating for the Black and Gold, the Panthers came into the game on a two-game losing streak after losses to the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres. Not great.

The good news for Montgomery and his team is that they already have half of the games with the Panthers done with for the 2024-25 season, but the more things change, the more they stay the same and Florida continues to be in the Bruins' head.