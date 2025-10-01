Boston Bruins defenseman excited to be living out childhood dream

The Boston Bruins were in the market for a free-agent defenseman this summer. General manager Don Sweeney brought back Henri Jokiharju to go with Charlie McAvoy, Nikita Zadorov, Mason Lohrei, Hampus Lindholm, and Andre Peeke.

With very little prospect depth in the minors, adding a blueliner made sense. The Bruins signed Boston native Jordan Harris, who is not only from the area but also played down the street from the TD Garden at Northeastern. When he found out the Black and Gold were an option, he was excited to potentially don the Spoked-B.

Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris living out a dream

Selected in the third round, 73rd overall, by the Montreal Canadiens of all teams, Harris played 131 games over three seasons for the Bruins' heated rivals. Last summer, he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in August in a deal that sent Patrick Laine to the Canadiens. After 33 games with the Blue Jackets, he hit free agency and signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with Boston. It was a dream come true.

“I was really excited when I heard Boston could be a possibility,” Harris said. “I told my parents and everything once I found out. They were so pumped – my whole family, buddies.

“Honestly, being able to put the jersey on for the first time was probably the coolest part of the whole thing. It is surreal. I grew up watching the B’s since I was four years old. It’s really cool to be part of it now.”

We are seven days away from the Bruins opening the season against the Washington Capitals on the road on Oct. 8, before returning home one night later to face the Chicago Blackhawks. Where will Harris be, in Boston or in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins?

He has made the case to break the NHL camp when the final cuts are made as the seventh defenseman, something that I'm sure he would welcome. Regardless, Harris is living out a dream putting on a Boston Bruins jersey, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him wear it this season at some point in a regular-season game. Then he'll really be living a dream.