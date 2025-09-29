Jordan Harris is making a case to be the Bruins' seventh defenseman

There were plenty of impressive players in the Boston Bruins' 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening. One of those players was Jordan Harris, whom the Bruins signed to a one-year deal on the first day of free agency. The Massachusetts native brings a steady presence to the backend after a few years of struggling to get his foothold in the league.

Harris played in 131 games over three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens over the first three years of his career. He signed with the Canadiens after a couple of good seasons at Northeastern University, but Montreal's influx of young defensemen sent them searching for a chance to improve their team.

It came in the form of Patrik Laine, whom the Columbus Blue Jackets traded to Montreal for Harris and a draft pick. Many assumed that a fresh start on an up-and-coming team in Columbus would be a good chance for Harris to become an everyday player in the NHL.

It was the complete opposite. At one point, Harris was a healthy scratch for a 22-game stretch, signalling an end to his Blue Jackets tenure as he fell out of favor. It allowed him to sign with his hometown team and try to play for the team he had grown up cheering for.

What does Jordan Harris bring to the Bruins?

Harris won't find his home as a top-six defenseman in Boston, but he can be a reliable seventh guy. It's likely much more of an easier pill to swallow for the Massachusetts native than being the extra defenseman in Columbus. After some shaky games from Victor Soderstrom and a quiet camp from Michael Callahan, Harris seems like the easy choice.

Harris brought a steady presence to the Bruins' blueline on Saturday. He didn't stand out with any jaw-dropping plays or timely points, but he didn't give an NHL-heavy lineup for Philadelphia much room to work with, and also demonstrated that he can play with a physical edge.

Harris' steadiness should be the reason he earns the seventh spot. Soderstrom brings an offensive element, but we've already seen in this preseason that he can be leaky on the defensive end. If you're bringing an extra defenseman into the lineup, the best quality he can have is not making any self-induced mistakes.