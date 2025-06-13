Bruins acquisition of Victor Soderstrom isn't a throw-away trade

It's a possibility that Victor Soderstrom never wears a Boston Bruins jersey if he decides to stay in Sweden after a successful 2024-25 season. Many viewed the Bruins' trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday as a minor deal, with Boston sending Ryan Mast and a fifth-round pick to the Blackhawks. However, Soderstrom does have some value if he can ever come to North America and figure things out.

The #NHLBruins have acquired defenseman Victor Soderstrom from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Ryan Mast and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.



Soderstrom was a former 11th overall pick of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2019 draft. After a year and a half in Sweden, Soderstrom came to North America and played 32 games with Arizona's AHL affiliate, recording 10 points in 32 games. He also played four games with the Coyotes, posting two points.

The following season, he was shut out with the Coyotes, with zero points in 16 games. Soderstrom had another great season in the AHL, though, with 19 points in 32 games. The trend continued in 2023-24, as the Coyotes would only recall him for three games, but he set another career-high with 32 points in 62 games.

The mystery that the Coyotes couldn't figure out was why he looked so good in the AHL but couldn't replicate that production in Arizona. Once the team moved to Utah, Soderstrom decided to return to Sweden, and he was eventually traded to the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 season.

The reason the Blackhawks may have acquired him was because of his elite play in Sweden. He was a star for Brynas, recording 37 points in 49 games, the best plus/minus in the league at +28, and also won the Salming Award for the league's best defenseman.

So, why did the Blackhawks trade him if he was playing so well in Europe? It's possible that there was some intel that Soderstrom had no interest in returning to North America, but you'd believe that Boston would have the same intel if that were the case. He likely had no desire to play in Chicago, which is why the Blackhawks went the logical route and gathered some assets for him.

Could the Bruins convince him to give North America another try? Swedish players have had some success in Boston, and there is a strong core of veterans there, including Hampus and Elias Lindholm. The roster will likely also include Fabian Lysell, who would provide Soderstrom with someone to lean on during the transition.

If things don't work out, the Bruins can view it as a throwaway, as the price they paid wasn't excessive. Nevertheless, fans shouldn't jump to conclusions yet until we find out Soderstrom and the Bruins front office's plan.