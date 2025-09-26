Boston Bruins News: Icon returns, key absence, eye-opening line & more

There had been some ideas thrown around about former Boston Bruins captain and star defenseman Zdeno Chara returning to the organization. Just in what capacity would he return was the question, and on Thursday, when he was hired as Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor to the franchise.

“The Bruins organization is excited and proud to welcome back Zdeno,” said GM Don Sweeney. “In his role as an advisor and mentor, Zdeno will share with our players and coaches his experience as a dedicated athlete, a respected leader, and one of the NHL’s all-time greats.”

“Having played alongside Zdeno, I know firsthand the leadership, work ethic and professionalism he brings every day,” said Coach Marco Sturm. “We’re thrilled to have him back with the Bruins in this role, where his knowledge of the game will be a great resource for our players and staff.”

In his new role, he'll work with the players and staff to advise the organization in key areas. This sure sounds like the beginning of gaining experience to become a general manager someday.

Bruins return to practice with potential Opening Night roster together

After the Bruins' 5-4 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, they were off on Wednesday before returning to the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for two practice sessions. The first session looked like what we could see on Opening Night in Washington against the Capitals in 12 nights.

Group A lines:



Geekie-E.Lindholm-Pastrnak

Arvidsson-Zacha-Blümel

Jeannot-Mittelstadt-Poitras

Eyssimont-Kuraly-Kastelic

Khusnutdinov-Minten-Steeves



Lohrei-McAvoy

H. Lindholm-Peeke

Zadorov-Jokiharju

Harris-Soderstrom



Swayman

DiPietro — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) September 25, 2025

Some takeaways from the lines: the Bruins certainly look like they'll have Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittlestad, and Sean Kuraly as their four centers. On the third line with Mittlestadt were Tanner Jeannot and Matthew Poitras.

"I think we complement each other well,'' said Mittlestadt. "Tanner is big and heavy and a really good forechecker. And Potsy can fly. I feel like I kind of fit in somewhere in the middle in there. Some time to build some chemistry here."

That would be an interesting line for sure. Jeannot was the Bruins' big free agent signing this year, and this is, without a doubt, a big season for Poitras. This could be an intriguing line.

No Joonas Korpisalo at practice on Thursday

Joonas Korpisalo was between the pipes for the Bruins in their win over the Rangers on Tuesday night, but he was missing from practice on Thursday. In a heated battle with Michael DiPietro to be Jeremy Swayman's backup this year, Sturm said that the former Ottawa Senators goalie missed practice for a family matter.

Bruins split practices up

Was the group that was first on the ice what we're looking at for Opening Night? Just maybe. Sturm broke up the practices into two groups, and the first-year head coach was just happy to be with his group preparing for the Capitals on Oct. 8.

“I was just happy to work with the main NHL guys today,'' said Sturm.

Names on Group B included John Beecher, Fabian Lysell, Patrick Brown, Georgii Merkulov, and Riley Duran. If this ends up being the roster for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) with some other young players in 2025-26, the P-Bruins will be worth watching each weekend this season.