Matthew Poitras' one trait should worry Bruins fans

It's never a good sign when you type "Matthew Poitras hit" into social media and there's a laundry list of videos of him getting hurt or laid out by contact. The best we've seen Poitras play in a Boston Bruins uniform was in his rookie season in 2023-24, but a right shoulder injury knocked him out in January.

The injury stemmed from some massive contact in a game with Team Canada at the World Juniors, where the Bruins loaned him to get some extra playing time over the holidays. If the front office had known, they would've likely held on to him, as the form he was in during the regular season for the Bruins would've been useful.

Little did the Bruins know that it was the first hit in a long line of contact that Poitras was about to take over the next three seasons. Poitras got through the first few months of his rookie season relatively unscathed, but the book started to get out on him that his hunched skating style and love for the middle of the ice left him wide open for contact.

Opponents started to take liberties with Poitras, and it's a trend that has continued through the first two games of this year's preseason. He has taken some dangerous contact through both games, which has left fans wondering how long it will be until he suffers another injury. The general consensus is that Poitras has to change his ways or risk shortening his career.

You don't want to see Matthew Poitras taking the hits and sticks he has tonight. — Causeway Crowd (@Causeway_Crowd) September 21, 2025

Bruins not happy with the leg trip on Poitras pic.twitter.com/RugfErWcuH — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) September 21, 2025

Here’s the hit on Poitras. No where near the puck and looks to be high pic.twitter.com/cEluXvhn0o — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) May 11, 2025

Rasmus Ristolainen lays a big hit on Matt Poitras at the end of regulation. pic.twitter.com/BhToZsYxiW — Bear With Me (@BearWithMe_Pod) September 29, 2024

The hope is that Poitras will figure it out, but it seems to be getting worse after 114 professional games + all his preseason experience. With Poitras likely to go to Providence with his waiver exemption status, the hope is that he will figure things out with another season of being the go-to guy. However, it wouldn't necessarily be good to make the team out of training camp in your first two seasons but then regress and get cut in your third year.