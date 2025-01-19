How to watch San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins with & without cable

Well, the 2024-25 Boston Bruins are turning into a team that frustrates the fanbase whenever they take the ice. Frustration might very well have hit its boiling point on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.

Leading the Senators, 5-3, late in the third period, as they have done so often this year, the Black and Gold chocked away the lead in a way only they could. After Ottawa cut the deficit to 5-4 and two minutes remaining, Boston had multiple chances to seal the game into an open net and failed. Then, to compound matters, they failed multiple times to clear the puck out of their defensive end and the Sens tied the game with 12 seconds left. Ottawa completed the comeback with a shootout victory.

That loss knocked the Bruins out of a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference for the first time since late November. Now with everyone around them having games in hand on Joe Sacco's team, they are left in a big dogfight for one of the two wild-card spots. At the time this article is being written, they are one point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets and and now two points behind the Senators after their 2-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

How to watch San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins with and without cable

I bet you never thought that you would ever see the San Jose Sharks as a "huge game" for the Boston Bruins? In 2024-25, that's what we have on Monday afternoon at the TD Garden in what kicks off a busy week for Boston.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch: NESN, NBCSCA, ESPN+, or FuboTV

There is just no other way to put it. This is a must-win game where the Bruins need to somehow, someway, get two points. Anything else would be considered a major failure. After this game, the New Jersey Devils, Senators, and Colorado Avalanche are up the rest of the week. You can see why two points are a must here for the Black and Gold.