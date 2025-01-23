Five days after meeting at the Canadian Tire Centre, the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators will be meeting in another key Eastern Conference battle, this time at the TD Garden. The Senators picked up a big win on Saturday afternoon while handing the Black and Gold another devastating loss in 2024-25.

Boston trailed 2-0 but scored five of the next six goals for a late 5-3 lead, but Ottawa rallied with a pair of late goals, including the game-tying goal with 12 seconds left. After having the better chances in overtime, the Bruins lost in a shootout when the Senators scored the only goal on their first attempt while Boston missed all three of theirs.

How to watch Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins with & without cable

This is the third of four meetings between the two teams and Ottawa has won both games, one in overtime and one in a shootout. Those two extra points they got could end up being very beneficial at the end of the season when it comes to the standings and the Eastern Conference playoff race. It’s just two examples of the Black and Gold letting points get away.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch: NESN, RDS2, TSN5, ESPN+ or FuboTV

This will be a very difficult assignment for the Bruins who will be coming in off a back-to-back after visiting the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night and Ottawa will be resting in their hotel after a 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. This is the middle game of a very tough stretch of three games in four days for interim coach Joe Sacco and his team who will close out the stretch with an afternoon game at home on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. Two points are an almost must here for the Black and Gold.