How to watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes with & without cable

Two teams taking different paths at Friday’s NHL trade deadline will meet for the second time this year on Thursday night. The Boston Bruins will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to face the Carolina Hurricanes as the home team looks to collect two points to remain in an Eastern Conference playoff spot and solidify their spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Boston on the other hand, well, the Black and Gold are heading in the other direction and heading there fast. They are behind a handful of teams for the second and final wild-card spot as they have struggled coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break last month. They have only one win, a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins last Saturday on the road. They suffered a second loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night at home, 6-3.

How to watch Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes with and without cable

Carolina will be looking for a second win this season over the Bruins as they steamrolled the Black and Gold, 8-2, on Halloween night at home. That loss ranks up there for the 2024-25 Bruins season as an embarrassing loss they have suffered. The game can be seen on FDSNSO, NESN, ESPN+ or FuboTV.

It’s no secret that the Bruins are going to be a much different looking team this time against Carolina with Brad Marchand, Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy out injured. It would be very surprising if we see the latter two again this year, while questions surround Marchand who is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury after leaving the win over the Penguins after leaving early in the first period. However, the trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Friday and the Bruins captain may be moved. We shall see.

Regardless, this is the beginning of a short two-game road trip that wraps up Saturday afternoon in Florida against the hottest team in the east, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Unless something changes that’s unforeseen, this could be a long two-game trip for the Black and Gold in what is turning into a frustrating campaign for Boston.