Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers

After being outscored 13-2 in the first two games of their five-game road trip, the Boston Bruins have bounced back with a pair of wins to even their record at 2-2-0. They have one more game left and boy, it’s going to be a tough one before returning to Boston.

The production they're getting from their whole lineup has been key in their last two games on the trip. Marc McLaughlin is playing good hockey with goals in his previous two games after the Black and Gold claimed New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers on Saturday. Wahlstrom is with the team now but did not play in Tuesday’s game against Calgary.

Last Game

The Bruins rallied with two third-period goals Tuesday night to beat the Flames for the second time in overtime this season, 4-3 when David Pastrnak buried the game-winner. Boston also got goals from Elias Lindholm, McLaughlin, and Morgan Geekie. Edmonton comes into the game off a 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers at home on Monday night in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup Final.

Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers: History

This is the first of two matchups between the Bruins and Oilers and these games are always exciting with the firepower the Oilers have. The two teams will meet in a couple of weeks on Jan. 7 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Bruins vs. Edmonton Oilers: Players to Watch

Depth production is needed for the Bruins to be successful this season and that is something they have got in their last wins with McLaughlin and Geekie each having a goal in each game. Pastrnak has scored in consecutive games while captain Brad Marchand has been good. After two straight starts by Jeremy Swayman between the pipes, this should be a Joonas Korpisalo game for interim coach Joe Sacco.

There is no shortage of talent in Edmonton when it comes to offense. Leon Draisaitl leads the Pilers with 23 goals and 24 assists, while Connor McDavid has 14 goals and 30 assists. Zach Hyman is the other goal-scorer in double-figures with 10. Defenseman Evan Bouchard has six goals and 17 assists to lead the offense from the backend.