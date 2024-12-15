Boston Bruins announced on Saturday they added forward Oliver Wahlstrom to their fluctuating roster. Wahlstrom was placed on waivers as of Friday by the Islanders potentially to clear up some cap space for two of their LTIR players to be reactivated. By Saturday, he was a Bruin.

Wahlstrom is no stranger to the ice. This Maine native is a former first-round 2018 draft pick and has played for the Islanders since 2019. During that time, he also temporarily played for the second-highest professional league in Sweden. This right-wing addition has already collected 2 goals and 2 assists this season, along with 30 shots on net, prior to being placed on waivers. Joining the Bruins has Wahlstrom vying for a bottom-six spot on the forward lineup.

So what does this mean?

What this means is Wahlstrom can potentially be a permanent fixture on the team, at least for the moment. It is no secret to fans that Interim Coach Joe Sacco continues to grasp at ideas to turn the team's trajectory around since taking over following Coach Jim Montgomery's departure. After a small winning streak, the Bruins' run of good luck with Sacco faltered, and they are currently 1-2-0 on their West Coast road trip after beating the Vancouver Canucks, 5-1, Saturday night.

Oliver's 6'2", 205 lbs stature fits right in with newcomers Cole Koepke and Mark Kastelic, all clocking in at over 6'. The increase in size of the forwards has been a beneficial addition this season, and has been more enjoyable to watch. Over the last few years, the B's physicality had been missing and is an integral part of any hockey game.

Wahlstrom has played 220 games in the NHL as an Islander and was snapped up by management the day after being placed on waivers. His 5 year NHL career includes 36 goals with 35 assists. Is he the missing piece Sacco is seeking this season to get the team back on track? Stay tuned, Spoked-B Nation!