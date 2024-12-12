It was not the start the Boston Bruins were hoping for on a five-game road trip Tuesday night. So after a seven-goal loss, where do the Black and Gold from here with four games remaining on the trip over the next seven days?

First off: What happened?

The Winnipeg Jets gave the Bruins a run for their money with Tuesday night's game, beating the Bruins 8-1. The Bruins have usually kept their head above water when it came to past games with the Jets, almost always coming out winning. Tuesday night was a big blow to Bruins fans after a few games of winning under interim coach Joe Sacco, leaving fans to wonder if the Bruins have just lost their edge almost as quickly as they got it back.

Secondly: Where do we place blame?

The immediate issue that was noticed between almost everyone was Bruins goalie, Jeremy Swayman leaving some open pockets for the other team to score. After three scores from the other team, you would trade your goalies out, right? Sacco instead decided to keep Swayman in, as the other team continued to lay goal after goal on the B's. Perhaps it could have been on the team in general for not being as cohesive as they were several days ago, but therein lies the question, what happened to the team from a few days ago?

David Pastrnak scored the one goal of the game, however scoring is still an issue that needs to be fixed on the team. While scoring one goal is good, it's rarely enough to win a full game. Elias Lindholm had a few shots open for goal shooting but he couldn't sink any.

Third: Can they bounce back or will this linger over them?

This crushing loss devastated the team and its fans, leaving us all to wonder if the team will push to be better next game or if this loss will shadow the team's morale. We'll find out Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken.