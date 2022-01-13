Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Playing for the third time in four days, the Boston Bruins will be on the back end of a back-to-back against the Chicago Blackhawks. This is the third straight game against an Original Six team for the Black and Gold. This will be a reunion for the Bruins who will go up against some former teammates.

The Bruins will see Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, two players traded to Chicago in the summer of 2023 for defensemen Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. Also playing for the Blackhawks this season is Tyler Bertuzzi, who GM Don Sweeney acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline in 2023. He signed with his team over the summer in free agency.

Last Game

Boston comes into the game after an overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night. The Blackhawks come into the game after a 4-1 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Currently, they are in last place in the Western Conference with just 18 points and are on a three-game losing streak.

Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks: History

This is the first of two meetings this season. The second meeting will take place at the TD Garden in Boston on April 10 as the 2024-25 season comes to an end. With the trade deadline on March 7, who knows what both rosters will look like that night.

Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Players to Watch

Connor Bedard leads Chicago in points with 19 points on five goals and 14 assists. Another former Bruin, Ryan Donato, leads the Blackhawks in goals with 10, while Foligno has seven goals, and Hall, who has struggled and been a healthy scratch multiple times, has five, along with Bertuzzi. As for the Bruins, it'll be interesting to see how they play on the second night of a difficult back-to-back.