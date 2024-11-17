Sputtering through the first month of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, the Boston Bruins are sitting at 8-8-3 with no signs of turning things around. There has been some chatter recently that GM Don Sweeney might be out on the trade market looking to shake things up, according to Elliotte Friedman

"They've definitely been out there looking to see if there's something they can do to shake them up," Friedman said.

Sweeney has always been one to be on the phone always looking for a deal. At the trade deadline, he has pulled off some big deals for the club, but we are still three-plus months from the trade deadline for this season. That hasn't stopped Sweeney from picking up the phone already, reportedly.

Just what is out there remains to be seen as teams are still assessing their own team, however, it was reported last week that Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas has let it be known that they could be open for business. However, right now is not the time for Sweeney to make a deal with Dubas, but with another team.

Bruins should consider trading for Taylor Hall with the Chicago Blackhawks

In the summer of 2023, Sweeney traded Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. This season things are not going well for the veteran left-wing and Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the Blackhawks made him a healthy scratch.

This season, Hall has just two goals and six points in 17 games and hasn't recorded a point since a two-assist game against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 3. He is in the final season of a contract that carries a $6 million AAV and to acquire him. Sweeney would likely have to send out money and Boston just did place defenseman Hampus Lindholm on injured reserve.

What would Hall bring the Bruins? Well, he would bring something that they have been missing this season, a speedy forward who can score when he's playing well. Yes, things haven't gone well with Chicago this season, but who knows, maybe a change of scenery would do him some good and rejuvenate him.

When he was with the Bruins, he was a difference-maker at times and there is something still left in the tank for him. All indications are that he enjoyed his time here and Sweeney and the Bruins know what they will be getting. Does this solve the Black and Gold's current problems? No, but it is a shakeup that they need with the roster. They should at least consider it as there is nothing to lose and something to gain from a potential deal.