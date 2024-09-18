Former Bruins forward gets huge honor with the Chicago Blackhawks
By Scott Roche
When the Boston Bruins signed Nick Foligno to a free-agent contract in the summer of 2021, they were looking for the veteran forward to come and be a leader without wearing a letter on his jersey. Being the player and person he is, he did that and then some.
Right before the 2023 off-season began, Foligno was traded by Boston GM Don Sweeney to the Chicago Blackhawks along with forward Taylor Hall. Foligno, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent as Chicago received his rights, signed a one-year deal to remain as a mentor to young star Connor Bedard. He signed a two-year, $9 million extension and that starts this season, he received a huge honor ahead of training camp.
Nick Foligno named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks
Known as "Uncle Nick" during his time with the Black and Gold, Foligno was named captain of the Blackhawks, becoming the 35th leader in franchise history and the first since star Jonathan Toews held the position in 2022-23.
In his first season in Chicago, he scored 17 goals and dished out 20 assists in 74 regular season games and it should be little surprise that he won over the locker room or front office to be named captain of a team looking to take the next step in Year 2 of Connor Bedard. GM Kyle Davidson added some key free-agent pieces in the off-season, including former Bruins forward Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teräväinen.
Foligno was a teammate, father figure and just an all-around good guy during his short time in Boston. This move is a smart one by the Blackhawks as they don't put the pressure on Bedard to be captain so quickly in his career and it allows him to learn from one the best professionals in the NHL.