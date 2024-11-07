Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames

Two steps forward, one step back. That has summed up the Boston Bruins’ first 14 games of the 2024-25 season. After recording back-to-back shutouts last weekend against the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken, they were looking for their first three-game winning streak Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but it didn’t happen.

Boston gave Toronto eight power play and they scored on three of them before adding an empty-net goal in a 4-0 victory. Now, they must pick up the pieces again and this time begin a two-game homestand against two teams from Canada that are not going to be easy, beginning Thursday night against the Calgary Flames at the TD Garden.

Last Game

Meeting the Maple Leafs for the second time this season, the Bruins fell Tuesday night to even the season series at 1-1 after they won the first matchup at home on Oct. 26, 4-3 in overtime on a Brad Marchand goal. Calgary comes into the game off a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames: History

This is the first of two regular-season matchups between the Bruins and Flames. The second game will be in December on the 17th at 9 p.m. in Western Canada on their annual road trip through Alberta before the holidays.

Boston Bruins vs. Calgary Flames: Players to Watch

For the Bruins, Tyler Johnson was signed on Monday afternoon to a one-year contract and made his season debut against the Maple Leafs stats. After being benched in the third period against the Kraken on Sunday night, David Pastrnak played well against Toronto and will look to find the back of the net against the Flames. Goaltending will be an interesting decision for Boston in this game.

One player to watch is someone who you wouldn’t think would be here is Conor Zary. However, Calgary has won 10 of their last 11 games when he scored a goal and he opened the scoring against the Canadiens on Tuesday night. The Flames have former Bruins netminder Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf between the pipes and both own a GAA under 3.00.