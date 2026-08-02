Frustrated Bruins prospect gets huge vote of confidence from familiar source

One name that a lot of Boston Bruins fans were going to be keeping tabs on this summer is youngster Matthew Poitras. A restricted free agent (RFA), what was general manager Don Sweeney going to do with his 2022 second-round draft pick? Was he going to sign him, or was he going to use him as part of a potential big deal to address a major offseason need?

As we enter August, Poitras is still unsigned, and there need to be some answers soon, you would think. At this point, it seems unlikely that he's traded unless a trade comes out of nowhere soon. He'll be in training camp, assuming he signs, and he should have a good spot to earn a roster spot, according to his former assistant coach with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), Trent Whitfield, who was recently named head coach of the P-Bruins.

“It was always just going to be a matter of time with Matty. He’s a great kid, really talented player. I’m really excited for his opportunity to come this year to really make his mark up there in Boston,” said Whitfield, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald. “Potsy works hard. He puts the work in. He’s the first on the ice and last guy off the ice almost every day. There’s no issues with his work ethic. It was always going to be about getting a little bit stronger.”

Trent Whitfield gives Matthew Poitras a vote of confidence ahead of the 2026-27 season

As has been the case with Bruins prospects in the past, signing veteran free agents usually blocks prospects from getting to the NHL. Poitras falls into the category as well, joining a long line of fellow prospects. Like other prospects in the organization, he has done everything he needs and could do in the AHL. Keeping him there does more harm than good.

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Poitras made the Black and Gold's roster as a 19-year-old for the 2023-24 season, but an injury and surgery in February cut his season short. However, the breadcrumbs were dropped, and he proved that he belonged in the NHL. That has been compounded by his play in the AHL, which has been very good.

There have been very minimal moves made by Sweeney this offseason, especially with the forward groupings. If there is ever a season where Poitras can come in and win a roster spot, it'll be this season. If he doesn't, then it is seriously time to consider moving him and letting him have NHL success somewhere else, which would be frustrating if you're a Boston Bruins fan.