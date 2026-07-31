NHL writer points Bruins GM Don Sweeney down the correct road with Pavel Zacha

One looming sticking point for the Boston Bruins is what the future holds for center Pavel Zacha. There have been rumors for a while that general manager Don Sweeney could move his veteran center, but there is also some thought that he could be extended. If it is the latter, things could get interesting in terms of what a new deal would look like. Could Boston fit him in their salary cap or would he be too expensive?

One thing that we do know is that Zacha is entering the final year of his current contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next summer. It is very unlikely that he hits free agency, as he would either sign long-term in Boston or wherever he is traded if that ends up being the route Sweeney takes.

However, until either happens, he is someone who will be considered a free agent next July 1, and Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet listed Zacha as one of eight free agents who could hit the market.

Pavel Zacha faces questions surrounding potential free agency in the summer of 2027

What a trade this turned out to be for Sweeney. Erik Haula for Pavel Zacha, straight up in the summer of 2022. Boston clearly won that trade, regardless of what happens the rest of the way. Another Don Sweeney fleecing in terms of a trade. As far as figuring out Zacha's next contract, that's easier said than done.

"From the team perspective, it’s a tricky time to negotiate a potential extension for Zacha because he blew past his previous career-best of 21 goals to pop 30 last year as part of a strong 65-point showing,'' wrote Dixon.

Zacha's production has been something that has been welcomed by the Bruins. He has been a top-six center, and some might say he's currently the best center on their roster. It feels like that if Sweeney was going to trade him, he would have by now. An extension before or during the season seems like what is likely to happen.

There is no way that Boston and Sweeney let this go to free agency on July 1 next summer. He'll either be inked long-term in Boston or traded somewhere else and sign there. If we had to drop a prediction, we predict that he'll re-sign with the Bruins long-term. That will make David Pastrnak happy, and there is nothing more than keeping David Pastrnak happy if you're Sweeney and the Bruins.