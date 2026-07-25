Why hasn't Matthew Poitras signed with the Boston Bruins?

There have been some decisions made by the Boston Bruins this offseason that have raised some eyebrows. One of them was acquiring forward JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth for two first-round draft picks. They then added defenseman Connor Clifton through free agency and Will Borgen through a trade with the New York Rangers.

As for other moves, well, there have been some minor signings in free agency, as well as bringing back some of their own minor free agents. However, one player remains unsigned, and it is becoming concerning the longer it goes: forward Matthew Poitras.

He is a restricted free agent (RFA) without arbitration rights. Poitras has not played in enough professional games or met the age/experience threshold required in the NHL's CBA. So, general manager Don Sweeney has him right where he wants him, no? Anyway, he remains unsigned and has until Dec. 1 to ink a new deal with the Black and Gold. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: a decision needs to be made sooner or later.

Bruins need to make a Matthew Poitras decision sooner or later

Behind closed doors, this could be a standoff between Poitras and the Bruins. He might be holding out for a one-way deal to prove that he is NHL-ready with an organization that doesn't always give its prospects a fair shot, some might say. However, did clearing out Fabian Lysell with a trade to the Colorado Avalanche and letting Georgii Merkulov walk open the door for two fewer options to make the NHL roster in the fall?

The problem is, the Bruins are overloaded with bottom-six forwards. It's been a Don Sweeney srength, have way-too-many bottom-six forwards and blocking your prospects. It's the gift that keeps on giving year in and year out. It's highly unlikely that Poitras is cracking the Boston top-six, so just where does he stand going forward? That's the question.

Sweeney could choose to move him in a trade that addresses a bigger need for the Black and Gold before camp begins, but if we're being honest, those chances are getting slimmer by the day. What the future holds for Poitras remains to be seen, but if there is one thing that he has done, it's proven that he's NHL-ready. Will that be in Boston or somewhere else?