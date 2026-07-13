Boston Bruins News: Michael DiPietro, Matthew Poitras, former prospects finds new home

When the Boston Bruins traded Joonas Korpisalo on July 1 to the New York Rangers, that opened the door for Providence Bruins goalie in the American Hockey League (AHL), Michael DiPietro, to win the job as Jeremy Swayman's backup next season.

Nothing is going to be given to the netminder who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in October of 2022, which sent Jack Studnicka to Vancouver. DiPietro was a rock this past season in Providence, but he told Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe he's excited for the opportunity.

“For me, it’s an opportunity, and that’s fantastic, but that’s all it is: an opportunity,'' said DiPietro. "I need to take it, try my best, and be a great teammate. That’s what I hang my hat on — do all that and try to be a good human being. Because at the end of the day, that’s how you win.”

It wasn't surprising that Bruins GM Don Sweeney traded Korpisalo as it became clear that if DiPietro was going to be placed on waivers, he was going to be scooped up by another team. A cheaper option as a backup, DiPietro is going to get his chance to make an NHL roster full-time after several years in the minors.

Former Bruins prospect signs in the German Ice Hockey League

Former Boston prospect Luke Toporowski spent two years in the Black and Gold's organization with the Providence Bruins, but had his rights traded to the Colorado Avalanche. He is leaving the NHL and heading overseas to play in the German Ice Hockey League for the Augsburg Panthers.

The 25-year-old Toporowski played in 96 games for the P-Bruins over two years, 2022-23 and 2023-24, and had 22 goals and 24 assists.

Matthew Poitras remains unsigned

Not for nothing, but restricted free agent (RFA) Matthew Poitras remains unsigned by the Black and Gold. Sure, it's probably nothing, but as the summer goes along, certainly something to monitor, no? You have to think that he's in Boston's plans for the future, or he would have already been moved, like Fabian Lysell was to the Colorado Avalanche last month.