Former prominent Bruins forward tabbed as top trade candidate this summer

By now, you know that the 2015 NHL Entry Draft will haunt the Boston Bruins for a long time. General manager Don Sweeney's first Entry Draft as GM, where he had the 13, 14, and 15 picks. What an opportunity to load up with talent for the future.

When the dust settled, Boston selected Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk, and Zach Senyshyn with their three picks. Of the three, only DeBrusk remains in the NHL just over a decade later. He spent seven seasons with the Black and Gold before leaving in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks in the summer of 2024.

After Boston was bounced in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers two years ago, the writing was on the wall that DeBrusk was leaving in free agency. However, his two seasons with the Canucks haven't been as good as some thought they would be, and there is a chance that Vancouver moves him this summer.

Former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk lands to top trade board list for 2026 offseason

Frank Seravalli dropped his latest trade targets offseason board, and DeBrusk came in right near the top at No. 3. He has five years and $5.5 million remaining on his current deal, which is a lot of money; however, given that the salary cap is going up, it might not be as bad a deal for a team to take on. The years might scare a team away, but the AAV would age well as the cap heads north.

In two seasons with Vancouver, he has combined 51 goals, with 33 coming on the power play. One reason as to why the Canucks might move him is that it appears they are in for a rebuild. Does DeBrusk want to spend the next couple of years rebuilding? This could be an interesting summer in terms of changes coming for new GM Ryan Johnson.

Bruins fans know DeBrusk and know him well. When he's playing well, he's a good player in all situations. That could be enticing for a team that needs depth. There are plenty of players who are going to be available, and moving on from DeBrusk won't be easy, but it wouldn't be surprising if a team bites and takes advantage of a forward who can play in all situations.