Former Bruins forward traded to nightmare landing spot for the rest of the NHL

One team that has been very active early this offseason, since the Stanley Cup Final ended, has been the Florida Panthers. The two-time defending champs coming into the season were hit hard by injuries this past season and missed the postseason.

The Carolina Hurricanes took full advantage of the Panthers' demise in 2025-26 by winning the Eastern Conference and the Stanley Cup Final. The Cup stays in the East, but make no mistake about it, the Panthers are having an offseason where they are planning on coming back with a vengance in 2026-27.

Read More: Latest NHL blockbuster sends Don Sweeney a message on Bruins' major decision

On Sunday, Florida acquired Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators for a haul of draft picks. It was a big move and reunites Brady with his brother Matthew. That move alone makes them one of the top teams in the NHL next season. If they ever get a goalie, good luck in beating them in a best-of-seven series.

On Thursday, the Panthers' roster overhaul continued when they acquired another former Boston Bruins forward.

Panthers acquire former Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway from Flyers

At the trade deadline in 2023, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney swung for the fences with his team to put together a roster for a deep playoff run. One move he made was acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals. At the end of the season, both players walked in free agency, with Hathaway signing with the Philadelphia Flyers.

On Thursday, the physical and gritty forward was traded from the Flyers to the Panthers for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He will add grit and physical presence to Florida's lineup that will make them that much more difficult to play against.

As for the Bruins, Sweeney is remaining rather quiet when it comes to moves, while the rest of the division and conference get better. He said on Wednesday that he's looking to get in on the fun, but most Bruins are likely going to take the 'I'll believe it when I see it' route. If they don't finish near the bottom of the division is a likely outcome for the 2026-27 Black and Gold.