How can the Bruins retool their bottom six?

While the hockey world obsesses over top-six forwards, as it should in a skill-driven league, the bottom six often decides playoff fates. Goals win games, but identity wins series. Boston’s success has never relied solely on star power. It’s been built on depth, structure, and a relentless style that grinds opponents down over seven games.

The Bruins earned their reputation as a team that’s tough to face from top to bottom. Their fourth lines didn’t just fill minutes. They disrupted opponents, swung momentum, and made TD Garden a a nightmare for opposing teams. That edge has faded in recent years, and the 2024-25 season exposed offensive and defensive weaknesses. If Boston wants to reclaim its identity, the bottom six is where the rebuild begins.

How can the Bruins upgrade their bottom-six?

The offseason offers a chance to reset. With about $28 million in projected cap space and roster spots open, the Bruins can target players who reflect their core values. Garnet Hathaway, a former Bruin now with Philadelphia, is a prime candidate if he hits free agency in 2025. His straight-line game, heavy checks, and penalty-killing grit scream Boston hockey. Sam Lafferty, last with Buffalo, could add speed and tenacity to special teams if available. Dakota Joshua, a physical force in Vancouver, brings offense and presence that could reshape the lower lines.

Keifer Sherwood, a pending UFA from Vancouver, offers relentless hitting (246 hits in 2023-24) and penalty-killing at a budget-friendly $1.5 million cap hit. Ryan Donato, a versatile forward from Chicago, provides forechecking and depth scoring as a likely 2025 UFA. Brandon Tanev, Seattle’s high-energy grinder, excels on the penalty kill and could stabilize the fourth line if he hits free agency. These players’ 2025 contract statuses remain uncertain, so Boston must act decisively.

If free agency falls short, some trade oppurtunities are on the table like, Colorado’s Brandon Duhaime offers energy and penalty-killing if his contract allows a move. Toronto’s Connor Dewar could provide defensive reliability if available. Philadelphia’s Nicolas Deslauriers, under contract through 2026, adds toughness and experience to rekindle the Bruins’ edge.

Jack McBain, an RFA with Utah in 2025, brings size (6’3”, 210 lbs), faceoff prowess, and physicality that could replace Frederic’s role via trade or offer sheet. Columbus’ Dmitri Voronkov, a 6’5” net-front menace, could add scoring depth if targeted through a trade or offer sheet as an RFA.

Internally, options exist. Jakub Lauko’s fearless, high-energy game, crashing the net and forechecking with pace, makes him a fourth-line fit. John Beecher, a speedy center with strong defensive instincts, is growing into a reliable bottom-six role. Jesper Boqvist’s smarts and versatility could shine with the right linemates.

A fourth line of Lauko, Beecher, and a grizzled addition like Hathaway, Joshua, or Tanev could dictate pace, finish checks, and keep games on Boston’s terms. Pair that with a third-line winger like Lafferty, Sherwood, or Donato, and the Bruins could roll four lines with purpose.

This isn’t just about depth. It’s about philosophy. Boston’s best teams thrived on commitment, not just talent. They had players who embraced the grind, logged tough minutes, and did the thankless work that shapes the standings. That identity fueled a decade of contention.

The Bruins don’t need a reinvention. They need to reconnect with their roots. Stars will always shine, but the full team, top to bottom, must pull together. The bottom six is where that effort starts. If Boston wants its identity back, that’s where they’ll find it.